The 5 Other Big Stars In Jennifer Aniston's Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial
Uber Eats has enlisted some serious A-list talent to promote its service during Super Bowl LVIII, giving viewers a great chance to see some big names acting silly. The Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial kicks things off with Jennifer Aniston, star of "Friends," receiving an Uber Eats package. It's here Aniston begins the joke of the ad, where if someone needs to remember all the things they can get off Uber Eats, they have to forget something else. What follows is a collection of scenes of people, including several celebrities, humorously forgetting things. But what many viewers will undoubtedly pay attention to the most is the mini-"Friends" reunion that takes place.
While Aniston's on a backlot, she runs into David Schwimmer, the literal Ross to her Rachel. As previously set up, she has to forget something to remember Uber Eats, and she has no idea who he is. Not even Schwimmer reminding her they worked together for 10 years is enough to jog her memory. They may have been on a break, but even this seems extreme. And it's just one of several hilarious celebrity interactions that can be found in the ad spot.
David and Victoria Beckham can't remember the Spice Girls
A week before the official Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial came out, David and Victoria Beckham starred in another ad for the company, poking fun at a recent viral moment the two shared. David pokes his head in to remind Victoria of what to say, calling to mind a moment from the Netflix documentary, "Beckham," where Victoria tries to say she grew up working class and David corrects her in a very humorous manner.
In the more recent commercial, the couple has trouble remembering the girl group Victoria was in. Of course, she was famously Posh Spice in the Spice Girls, but they can't come up with the name, instead saying things like "Cinnamon Sisters" and "Basil Babes." To really drive the forgetful motif home, Victoria wears a T-shirt with the words "David's Wife" on it, seemingly so that he knows who she is. It also plays off the "My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce" shirt she wore in the previous ad, so while she clearly grew up with some money, it didn't damper her sense of humor.
Jelly Roll doesn't remember getting all those tattoos
Jason DeFord, more commonly known as rapper-turned-country star Jelly Roll, also pops up in the Uber Eats Super Bowl ad. His inclusion in the spot makes sense, given the banner year he had in 2023. He had three singles — "Need a Favor," "Son of a Sinner," and "Save Me" — reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Those who haven't heard his music will likely recognize his distinct, tattoo-covered face.
The commercial pokes fun at his tattoo choices, with Jelly Roll looking in a mirror and exclaiming, "Did someone doodle on my face?" After going through a couple more comedic scenarios, the ad cuts back to the musician yelling about how the markings aren't coming off. It shows he's more than a singer; he can actually act pretty well, too. In an interview with Audacy, Jelly Roll mentioned, "I want to act really bad," citing Machine Gun Kelly as an influence as far as career trajectory is concerned. Perhaps the Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial will be the first of many acting opportunities to land on his doorstep now.
Usher closes out the Uber Eats ad
Finally, the Uber Eats spot ends with maybe the most meta joke in the bunch. After confirming that people can indeed get food, office supplies, and more through the company, the commercial transitions to R&B artist Usher, who just so happens to be performing at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. Usher remarks about how he wants to perform a halftime show one day, while some guys in his entourage react with quizzical looks on their faces.
It's an amusing way to end things, with the main question now being when the ad will air during Super Bowl LVIII. Ideally, it would play right before the halftime show featuring Usher so that the joke has the greatest impact. Of course, it doesn't really matter because people can watch the commercial in its entirety online at any time. Whether viewers want to see Ross and Rachel together again or check out any of the other amusing bits, Uber Eats nailed it.