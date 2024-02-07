The 5 Other Big Stars In Jennifer Aniston's Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial

Uber Eats has enlisted some serious A-list talent to promote its service during Super Bowl LVIII, giving viewers a great chance to see some big names acting silly. The Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial kicks things off with Jennifer Aniston, star of "Friends," receiving an Uber Eats package. It's here Aniston begins the joke of the ad, where if someone needs to remember all the things they can get off Uber Eats, they have to forget something else. What follows is a collection of scenes of people, including several celebrities, humorously forgetting things. But what many viewers will undoubtedly pay attention to the most is the mini-"Friends" reunion that takes place.

While Aniston's on a backlot, she runs into David Schwimmer, the literal Ross to her Rachel. As previously set up, she has to forget something to remember Uber Eats, and she has no idea who he is. Not even Schwimmer reminding her they worked together for 10 years is enough to jog her memory. They may have been on a break, but even this seems extreme. And it's just one of several hilarious celebrity interactions that can be found in the ad spot.