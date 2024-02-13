The Huge Marvel Series Pedro Pascal Auditioned For Before Fantastic Four
Once Pedro Pascal landed his first major role as Oberyn Martell — aka The Red Viper — on HBO's "Game of Thrones" in 2014, his career, fittingly, became red hot as he moved on to such massive hit series as "Narcos," "The Mandalorian," and "The Last of Us." After "Game of Thrones," though, Pascal flirted with a role in a Marvel television series that may have changed the trajectory of his career.
On the heels of rampant rumors that Marvel has reportedly tapped Pascal to play Reed Richards in "Fantastic Four," the actor revealed that he previously auditioned for a role in a different Marvel project — albeit in a much smaller role. During a February 2024 conversation with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Pascal recalled that after working on "Game of Thrones," he auditioned for a role on the original Netflix series "Daredevil" — starring Charlie Cox in the title role — when he landed a lead role in "Narcos."
"So, really, this is a major [confession]. I did audition for ['Narcos' but] I did not get the part," Pascal said during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations interview. "They offered it to somebody else, and then that person fell out. But, at that point, the fourth season of 'Game of Thrones' was airing, and when the actor fell out of the role, I was auditioning for 'Daredevil' for Marvel. It was like a supporting character [for 'Daredevil'] You know, 'Character Number 6.' He was a lawyer, I can't remember the name."
Suddenly, Pascal found himself stuck between two different shows on the same streaming service. It seemed, however, that the makers behind "Narcos" were determined to win out over "Daredevil."
Narcos became Pascal's breakthrough role
Since "Narcos" presented a lot more promise, Pedro Pascal said had no choice but to leave the nondescript "Daredevil" role behind for his key turn as Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Javier Peña, which effectively catapulted the actor's career to a whole new level. "I was going to test for that role, and so, to intercept the test, they ended up offering me 'Narcos,'" the actor said. "It was like Netflix against Netflix."
Apart from television, Pascal has had breakthrough success in films, too, with starring roles in "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" in 2017 and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — opposite Nicolas Cage played a heightened version of himself — in 2022. On top of that, the makers of the "Star Wars" franchise have announced that a Mandalorian and Grogu live-action movie is coming soon.
As fate would have it, Marvel Studios eventually made Netflix's "Daredevil" as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. So, if his rumored "Fantastic Four" casting proves to be true, it's conceivable that Pascal could finally cross paths with the Man Without Fear someday.