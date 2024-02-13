The Huge Marvel Series Pedro Pascal Auditioned For Before Fantastic Four

Once Pedro Pascal landed his first major role as Oberyn Martell — aka The Red Viper — on HBO's "Game of Thrones" in 2014, his career, fittingly, became red hot as he moved on to such massive hit series as "Narcos," "The Mandalorian," and "The Last of Us." After "Game of Thrones," though, Pascal flirted with a role in a Marvel television series that may have changed the trajectory of his career.

On the heels of rampant rumors that Marvel has reportedly tapped Pascal to play Reed Richards in "Fantastic Four," the actor revealed that he previously auditioned for a role in a different Marvel project — albeit in a much smaller role. During a February 2024 conversation with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Pascal recalled that after working on "Game of Thrones," he auditioned for a role on the original Netflix series "Daredevil" — starring Charlie Cox in the title role — when he landed a lead role in "Narcos."

"So, really, this is a major [confession]. I did audition for ['Narcos' but] I did not get the part," Pascal said during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations interview. "They offered it to somebody else, and then that person fell out. But, at that point, the fourth season of 'Game of Thrones' was airing, and when the actor fell out of the role, I was auditioning for 'Daredevil' for Marvel. It was like a supporting character [for 'Daredevil'] You know, 'Character Number 6.' He was a lawyer, I can't remember the name."

Suddenly, Pascal found himself stuck between two different shows on the same streaming service. It seemed, however, that the makers behind "Narcos" were determined to win out over "Daredevil."