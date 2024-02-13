This Frozen 3 Theory Could Ruin The Franchise

Ever since "Frozen" raked in a jaw-dropping $1.2 billion in theaters, the franchise solidified itself as one of the most important franchises in Disney. Sequels were certain, and "Frozen II" didn't disappoint. That movie's box office success paved the way for a third film in the franchise — one that, based on Disney's major release updates, is slated to arrive in theaters at some point in 2026 alongside a fifth "Toy Story" film.

Speculation has run wild regarding the trequel ever since "Frozen II" came out. Rumors and spoilers have spanned the gamut, from royal weddings to a villainous return of Prince Hans of the Southern Isles (Santino Fontana). One particularly popular fan theory was officially posted by Redditor u/LockAndKey989, who started by stating, "I know a common fan theory is that Anna will get powers like her sister Elsa (fire powers especially) especially since she was born on the summer solstice."

The post goes on to immediately and conclusively state, "But given everything we know so far I can honestly say that would kill the franchise and Anna's character."

The idea that a power-wielding Queen Anna of Arendelle (Kristen Bell) would ruin the franchise is interesting. After all, we already have the magic-oozing Elsa (Idina Menzel) bringing that enchanting factor to the "Frozen" franchise. Why not double up? If the rest of u/LockAndKey989's post (and the countless comments that followed it) have anything to say about it, there are quite a few reasons that a powered-up Anna would be a bad move.