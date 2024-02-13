This Frozen 3 Theory Could Ruin The Franchise
Ever since "Frozen" raked in a jaw-dropping $1.2 billion in theaters, the franchise solidified itself as one of the most important franchises in Disney. Sequels were certain, and "Frozen II" didn't disappoint. That movie's box office success paved the way for a third film in the franchise — one that, based on Disney's major release updates, is slated to arrive in theaters at some point in 2026 alongside a fifth "Toy Story" film.
Speculation has run wild regarding the trequel ever since "Frozen II" came out. Rumors and spoilers have spanned the gamut, from royal weddings to a villainous return of Prince Hans of the Southern Isles (Santino Fontana). One particularly popular fan theory was officially posted by Redditor u/LockAndKey989, who started by stating, "I know a common fan theory is that Anna will get powers like her sister Elsa (fire powers especially) especially since she was born on the summer solstice."
The post goes on to immediately and conclusively state, "But given everything we know so far I can honestly say that would kill the franchise and Anna's character."
The idea that a power-wielding Queen Anna of Arendelle (Kristen Bell) would ruin the franchise is interesting. After all, we already have the magic-oozing Elsa (Idina Menzel) bringing that enchanting factor to the "Frozen" franchise. Why not double up? If the rest of u/LockAndKey989's post (and the countless comments that followed it) have anything to say about it, there are quite a few reasons that a powered-up Anna would be a bad move.
Frozen 3 should not give Anna fire powers
Let's start with one easy detail: fire. As the original theory pointed out, Anna is often coupled with the elemental fire power attribute due to her warm-weather birthday. The obvious problem here? There already is a fired-up spirit in the "Frozen" universe. Remember that harmless-looking little salamander from the sequel? Yeah, that's Bruni. The undersized character already fills the role of the elemental spirit of fire in his world. Having Anna also get fire powers would only be redundant now that Bruni's in the picture.
The other obvious issue with Anna getting powers was pointed out in the original theory, as well, when u/LockAndKey989 elaborated, "Elsa and Anna are supposed to be the bridge between magical and human worlds. That's why Elsa has powers and lives in the forest while Anna becomes queen of Arendelle." This is pointed out by Elsa as well, and it's the state of things when "Frozen II" ends. Anna is the new queen of her very human people. At this point, it's clear that her humanity is an important part of her fitting leadership. In contrast, Elsa's magical nature made her feel out of place on the throne.
In a highly upvoted comment beneath the primary post, Redditor u/Falathrin added, "I also feel it wouldn't be as impactful since we already have Elsa with magic powers." Falathrin compares it to Pocahontas, adding that in that case the character getting powers would be unique. With Anna, it would just be more of the same.
All of this doesn't even touch on the sheer logistical nightmare that having fire powers in a very wooden human settlement could create. If Anna gets fire powers, does she burn down Arendelle as a result?
Anna's humanity is her power in Frozen
Anna getting fire powers isn't just ill-fitting as it pertains to the larger "Frozen" story. It's also a bad move as far as the character's own development goes. Redditor u/LargeAd2969 touched on this by adding, "Personally, I'm against Anna having powers ! And why the fire? Anna's true power is love and it's the strongest power she can have, 'love breaks the ice.'"
In the original theory, u/LockAndKey989 also pointed out, "That's Also why Anna had to be the one to destroy the dam in the sequel. Since their grandfather, a normal human, built the dam a normal human had to destroy it just as Elsa, a spirit, had to be the one to save Arendelle from being washed away. That was the intention of Ahtohallan, to create a balance."
The deliberate sacrifices of mortal Anna and immortal Elsa for one another's worlds are part of what makes the ending of "Frozen II" so powerful. That element would be completely undone if Anna ends up getting fire powers anyway, which is why the original theory post ends with the confident statement, "Therefore I feel, as fun as it may sound, Anna getting magic would ruin that."
The good news is that we can still get an involved fiery spirit, even if it isn't through Anna. Redditor u/Correct-Survey-2378 insightfully added that "Elsa basically already has fire powers if she tames that salamander (which she prob will, she already tamed Nokk)." A tamed Bruni would help maintain that spiritually charged feel of "Frozen II" while allowing Anna to continue making her powerful human contributions in whatever way she's called on to do so next.