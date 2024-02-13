Marvel Rumor: Ghost Rider Is Coming To The MCU In A Big Way

As the Multiverse Saga rolls on, numerous names are joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe hero roster. At long last, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will join the blockbuster franchise, following in the footsteps of other recent additions like America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), and Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), to name a few. According to the rumor mill, these names and other established MCU do-gooders will soon be joined by one of Marvel's most popular anti-heroes: Ghost Rider. Here's what's reportedly in store for the character's MCU debut.

Word of Ghost Rider's impending MCU arrival comes from Hollywood insider @MyTImeToShineHello on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. They claim that Marvel Studios figurehead Kevin Feige has big plans for the character in the form of a solo movie. They go on to note that Sacha Baron Cohen — the actor heavily rumored to play the demonic Mephisto in the MCU — will factor into the story and that Marvel Studios is seeking out an A-list name to play Ghost Rider himself. Of course, these are nothing more than rumors for the time being, so until Marvel Studios speaks on the matter, it's best to take these claims with a grain of salt.

In the event Ghost Rider is indeed MCU-bound via his own movie, one can only hope this live-action adaptation of the character is finally a homerun.