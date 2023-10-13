Official MCU Timeline Confirms What We All Suspected About Agents Of SHIELD

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite resurrecting a dead Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), "Agents of SHIELD" never quite felt like it had a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Marvel Studios has never officially confirmed or denied its canon, the "Agents of SHIELD" timeline seemed to skew from the MCU's, and we may have finally received a definitive answer if it lies in the MCU or not.

According to "Marvel Studios' The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline," the official reference book detailing all the events of the MCU, "Agents of SHIELD" is not canon to the cinematic universe. Using Amazon's preview function, fans can get an in-depth look at the book's contents by searching its vast pages for specific keywords. Unfortunately for "SHIELD" fans, typing Coulson's name reveals only a few appearances, not nearly enough to detail the agent's many adventures across the show's seven seasons. Searching for other characters, like Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) or Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet), brings up zero results.

The book's index reveals a similar, severe lack of "Agents of SHIELD" references, with no information regarding Life-Model Decoys, Ghost Rider, or the Terrigen Mist, which all played significant roles in "Agents of SHIELD," solidifying the series' non-canon status with the MCU timeline.