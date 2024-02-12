The Wicked Trailer Finally Dropped At The Super Bowl & Fans Are Not Holding Back

The first "Wicked" teaser trailer is finally here, and fans have some notes.

The adaptation of the beloved stage musical created by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz — based on a novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire, which is a dark take on L. Frank Baum's "The Wizard of Oz" — is helmed by Jon M. Chu ("In the Heights," "Crazy Rich Asians") and led by Cynthia Erivo as the green witch Elphaba and Ariana Grande as her cheerful pink counterpart Glinda. So why are musical theater fans in a tizzy over the trailer? Well, while some are thrilled at the first glimpse of this long-awaited, two-part film, others already have critiques.

Some users on X (formerly known as Twitter) were going absolutely wild over the teaser, like @grandebina, who declared "Wicked" to be "MOVIE OF THE CENTURY ALREADY. Others, like @suregame2010, were a little more measured but still cautiously optimistic, referencing one of the most disastrous movie musical adaptations in recent memory: "this might be actually good especially visually holy crap. just hope it doesn't pull a 'Cats'."

"Wicked" fans know that the musical contains some of the most challenging musical theater numbers in the medium — especially the high-octane number "Defying Gravity" — and snippets of Erivo's vocal performance are also the subject of heated discussion. Some fans, like @Jairhilburn, loved it: "Cynthia's Defying Gravity climax had me shouting in this apartment (sorry to the downstairs neighbors)." @ronanm27, though, disagrees slightly, writing, "This looks incredible, although I'm not sure how I feel about Cynthia's run at the end of 'Defying Gravity.'"