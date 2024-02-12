Twisters New Trailer Spins Double The Danger With Glenn Powell & Twin Storms

Almost three decades since the original film, and the winds are picking up again following the release of a new trailer for "Twisters." The standalone follow-up to the 1996 blockbuster starring Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton looks to introduce us to another daring group of storm chasers who think they can get up close and personal with Mother Nature, presumably while dodging objects flying in from every direction. Following where the wind blows this time are Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glenn Powell, Anthony Ramos, and Superman-to-be David Corenswet.

The daring soul keeping a handle on all this behind the camera is Lee Isaac Chung, who is swapping the tender family drama of his Oscar-nominated film "Minari" for a movie that will quite literally blow your hair back. For the film's writer, Mark L. Smith, it's why he has such high hopes for the movie. "Hopefully, we can tap into what the original had because that thing is just iconic," Smith told Collider. "But it's so cool to have a director like Isaac taking on something like this. It's just so out of his norm, and I think he's having fun. I was texting with him a couple days ago, and it's just all craziness of it."

Based on the trailer, it looks like Smith's assessment is spot on.