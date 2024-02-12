Disney+ Ends Simple Super Bowl Commercial With A Taylor Swift Tease

Disney+ just dropped a Super Bowl spot — and it included a major tease for Taylor Swift fans.

At the end of an ad for their content library — including lines from the "Star Wars" franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar, and more — the streamer's commercial ended by asking the viewer, "are you ready for it?" Any Swiftie worth their salt is familiar with this lyric. Specifically, it's from Swift's track "Ready for It?" which opens the artist's sixth studio album "reputation."

This is an understandable tease on Disney+'s part considering that "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" — Swift's record-smashing international tour, which just wrapped up a run in Tokyo as of this writing — will start streaming on Disney+ on March 15. With that said, it's also slightly cruel ... because Swift, as fans know, is currently in the final stretch of re-recording her "stolen" albums (her first six albums' worth of masters were sold by Scott "Scooter" Braun to Scott Borchetta, and she's been remaking them since that happened). "reputation," along with Swift's first album "Taylor Swift," still hasn't been re-released and given a "Taylor's Version," and fans have been waiting anxiously for her revamped version of "reputation." Throwing a "Ready For It?" lyric into the mix feels particularly manipulative — but again, the streamer certainly wants to promote the fact that it's the exclusive home of the Eras Tour concert film by any means necessary.