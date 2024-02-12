Hugh Jackman Fixes The Deadpool & Wolverine Movie Title And Fans Are Dying

"Deadpool 3" has revealed its true title — "Deadpool & Wolverine" — and the two leading stars have already found a way to make a competition out of it. Anyone who follows Ryan Reynolds or Hugh Jackman will know that they're both close friends and performative rivals. Jackman's feud with Reynolds has been a longstanding publicity stunt, but the people seem to enjoy them jawing at each other, so it continues. And now, Jackman has added a new layer to the beef by revising the title card for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) made shortly after the "Deadpool 3" trailer dropped, Jackman showed off a modified placard for the film that reads "Wolverine & A**hole," with his own iconic character getting top billing. "Fixed it," the actor wrote in the caption. A follow-up post shared one of the movie's new posters, which features "best friends" necklaces with Deadpool and Wolverine's faces as pendants. "'Best' is a stretch," Jackman wrote above the poster. "So is 'friends.'"