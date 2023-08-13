Why Deadpool & Wolverine's Relationship Is Like Schwarzenegger & DeVito In Twins
Wolverine and Deadpool have a long history together within the Marvel Universe, as do the actors associated with the characters on screen: Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. That's part of what makes the prospect of the two coming together in "Deadpool 3" so exciting for fans. Those same fans may be interested in a further connection between the two characters and the comedy classic "Twins" starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, one that goes all the way back to one of the creators of Deadpool, Rob Liefeld.
In an extensive retrospective piece on the Deadpool character for Vulture, Liefeld described how part of Deadpool's backstory was an idiosyncratic link-up with Wolverine. "Weapon X, that's a roman No. 10," Liefeld recalled. "I said, 'I want Deadpool to be Weapon 9. Like, before they made an omelet, they broke a lot of eggs, and Deadpool is one of the eggs that they broke.'" The article went on: "Liefeld compares the concept to the setup of the 1988 comedy 'Twins,' in which Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito played genetically engineered brothers, one an Aryan supersoldier and the other a disgusting zhlub. If Wolverine were Schwarzenegger, Deadpool would be DeVito."
Both partnerships and their interlocking origins are incredibly fascinating and hilarious
While describing him as "a disgusting zhlub" seems a little harsh for the universally beloved Danny DeVito, it's an interesting parallel to be sure, especially for fans of "Twins" who might want to see a bit of their favorite '80s high-concept comedy's DNA in the adventures of one of the Marvel Universe's oddest pairings. Another interesting aspect to the connection has to do with physical height: Danny DeVito and Wolverine are both known for their short statures, but it's Deadpool that is purportedly filling the DeVito role in his partnership with Wolverine.
Whether or not Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will capitalize on the "Twins" influence in "Deadpool 3" remains to be seen, but it wouldn't be an out-of-place touch for the infamously wacky franchise. And with the long-gestating "Twins 2" seemingly stalled, it could be the closest thing to a "Twins" sequel fans get for the time being.
It's enough to make you visualize a '90s "Wolverine & Deadpool" movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. Although it can be kind of confusing trying to figure out who should play who.