Why Deadpool & Wolverine's Relationship Is Like Schwarzenegger & DeVito In Twins

Wolverine and Deadpool have a long history together within the Marvel Universe, as do the actors associated with the characters on screen: Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. That's part of what makes the prospect of the two coming together in "Deadpool 3" so exciting for fans. Those same fans may be interested in a further connection between the two characters and the comedy classic "Twins" starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, one that goes all the way back to one of the creators of Deadpool, Rob Liefeld.

In an extensive retrospective piece on the Deadpool character for Vulture, Liefeld described how part of Deadpool's backstory was an idiosyncratic link-up with Wolverine. "Weapon X, that's a roman No. 10," Liefeld recalled. "I said, 'I want Deadpool to be Weapon 9. Like, before they made an omelet, they broke a lot of eggs, and Deadpool is one of the eggs that they broke.'" The article went on: "Liefeld compares the concept to the setup of the 1988 comedy 'Twins,' in which Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito played genetically engineered brothers, one an Aryan supersoldier and the other a disgusting zhlub. If Wolverine were Schwarzenegger, Deadpool would be DeVito."