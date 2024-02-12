Temu's 2024 Super Bowl Commercial Has Twitter Throwing Out Its Best One-Liners

Online marketplace Temu premiered two ads during the 2024 Super Bowl, and X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — is full of snarky jokes about the spots.

Viewers like @maliktheoracle went after Temu's relatively cheap offerings (the site sells clothing, jewelry, and other goods at bafflingly low prices), writing, "That Temu commercial looked like it was ordered off Temu." Meanwhile, @OvOBrezzzy wondered if the mere existence of a Temu ad hints at a dark truth about our reality: "Temu ad on Super Bowl and [you're] telling me we are not living in a simulation." In an immediate response to that post, @epiclfy asked a pretty pertinent question, wondering, "werent they getting investigated by the government LMAO[?]" The user is right; there is an open investigation into companies including Shein and Temu.

Meanwhile, @tlop444 asked if they really just experienced the ad in the first place, asking, "bro did i just watch a temu commercial." @brndxix concurred, posting, "son is that a temu commercial" with a video of a gorilla looking confused. @brunzilla took it all one step further — "Temu Super Bowl commercials..... society is doomed."