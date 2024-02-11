5 Super Bowl Commercials That Were Banned For Being Too Steamy

Companies shell out big bucks to have their commercials shown during the Super Bowl. However, some entities have seen a great deal of publicity by having their high-profile advertisements not air in fear of them being too scandalous. One company that's stirred up plenty of controversy for its ads over the years is Carl's Jr., and the fast food chain missed out on the Super Bowl in 2012 with its ad starring Kate Upton.

The commercial later garnered plenty of attention online. It features Kate Upton watching a movie at a drive-in theater only to pull out a spicy burger loaded with jalapeños. Apparently, the burger's too hot for her, so she begins undressing, much to the curiosity of a man sitting nearby. The ad was also seemingly too hot for censors, as it didn't make it to the big game. It wasn't the first nor the last time Carl's Jr. would rely on beautiful women to sell burgers, as the restaurant also put out ads with Paris Hilton and Charlotte McKinney in skimpy clothing. The fast food chain is far from the only business out there to run against the Super Bowl's sensibilities.