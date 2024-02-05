The Weird Reason Brands Can't Say 'Super Bowl' In Their Commercials

The Super Bowl is the biggest game of every NFL season, so it's understandable to think that's why many advertisers refer to it as the "Big Game." Behind the scenes, though there's a big reason why marketing brands don't use the phrase "Super Bowl" in their advertisements instead.

In short, "Super Bowl" is a copyrighted phrase owned by the NFL, according to SB Nation. If advertisers try to get around the using the words "Super Bowl" by using something like "Super Sunday," that's copyrighted by the league, too, the publication said. If marketers try to sneak a Super Bowl reference in one of their advertisements and are caught by the league doing so, they will face the wrath of the NFL's legal team with a cease-and-desist letter, SB added.

One reason the NFL has such a tight grip over the phrase is because it gives the league the ability to charge millions of dollars for 30-second Super Bowl commercials during the game — which traditionally is one of the most-viewed television events of the year. As such, the cost of a Super Bowl commercial in 2024 is unbelievable. According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS, which is owned by Paramount Global, charged as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot ahead of this year's Super Bowl. In 2023, Fox earned $600 million in advertising revenue from broadcasting the Super Bowl, which drew in 115 million viewers, THR reported.