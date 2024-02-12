What's The Song In The Super Bowl 2024 'He Gets Us' Jesus Commercial?

He Gets Us has put out many commercials over the years, most of which don't seem to have any agenda on the surface other than promoting the teachings of Jesus Christ. The organization says on its website that it doesn't want to be labeled as being left-wing or right-wing. It simply wants to get Jesus' message out to the world. However, He Gets Us has received major contributions from Hobby Lobby co-founder David Green, who's been at the center of various conservative battles over the years, which includes aiding anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

As far as the He Gets Us commercial that aired during Super Bowl LVIII, BrandHaven president Jason Vanderground spoke to Crain's Grand Rapid Business about how he saw the ad as being essential at this moment in time. "The thing that's different about this year is 2024 is a presidential election year, and all of that divisiveness and hostility is amplified in the presidential election," he elaborated. "We're trying to be very intentional to build off of last year's message and instead of showing people fighting, showing people demonstrating what it looks like to love your neighbor." BrandHaven is a branding firm that's worked with He Gets Us on a full portfolio of ads.

Other Super Bowl commercials may reunite "Parks & Rec" cast members, but He Gets Us is hoping to break through the noise with something a little more grounded. If nothing else, hopefully, it encourages more people to check out Jenn Mundia's music with her emotional cover.