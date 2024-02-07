Why Parks & Rec Fans Will Love Mountain Dew's Baja Blast Super Bowl Commercial
A surefire way to make a Super Bowl ad stand out is to have a reunion between beloved TV actors. Uber Eats brought "Friends" stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer back together for its 2024 spot. Mountain Dew has done something similar, with two stars from "Parks and Recreation" having a blast — Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman — who played April Ludgate and Ron Swanson, respectively.
Throughout the Mountain Dew Super Bowl commercial, Plaza talks about having fun no matter where she is, even if she's getting whacked by pool noodles at a children's party. At one point, she actually does something that looks pretty cool by riding a dragon, where she's soon joined by Offerman, who's riding a different dragon and sporting some luxurious, fantasy-inspired locks.
"Parks and Rec" fans will undoubtedly love seeing these reunited, even if they look like they belong more on "Game of Thrones" than Pawnee, Indiana. The pair laugh frenziedly, exemplifying the camaraderie they perfected on "Parks and Rec."
Aubrey Plaza loved working with Nick Offerman again on the Mountain Dew Super Bowl commercial
With her deadpan and sarcastic attitude, Aubrey Plaza has earned legions of fans, so it makes sense a company would want to tap her for a commercial. It's working for Mountain Dew, as people are already discussing the spot before the big game. On X, formerly known as Twitter, @joneyre declared, "Super Bowl Sunday is just for the Aubrey Plaza Baja Blast Mountain Dew commercial." For the actress, the ad was more than just a paycheck.
Plaza gushed about her old "Parks and Rec" co-star to Variety and getting the chance to work with him once again. She stated, "It was so fun because I love Nick so much, and even though we're not playing our characters in 'Parks and Rec,' it does feel in some way like a little April and Ron reunion, and I feel like in some alternate universe, this is exactly what they would be doing." The characters have a special friendship on the sitcom, with Ron acting like a father figure to April. Plus, they both generally hate other people, so their personalities mesh well.
Viewers may wonder if this could lead to a larger-scale "Parks and Rec" reunion. Plaza joked, "There could be like a 'Parks and Rec'-'Game of Thrones' mash-up here, where April and Ron time travel into 'Game of Thrones' times, and then we're just riding those dragons around." They may only appear for a few seconds together to drink soda in the ad, but that's more than enough to get fans speculating about what April and Ron would be up to these days.