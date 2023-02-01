'He Gets Us' Ad Campaign For Jesus Shells Out For Super Bowl Time With The Help Of Anonymous Donors

Another Super Bowl is coming up, where the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. The event is one of few that seemingly everyone watches, even those not invested in football. For those who refer to it as "sportsball" and will loudly ask when someone has hit a home run, the Super Bowl is still fun for all the snacks and the copious amount of commercials and movie trailers that come out during the game. And this year should have some good ones, including one where the cast of "Breaking Bad" reunites to sell chips.

It's not unusual for companies to tease their big new ads well before the big game, and there's one commercial coming out this year that's raising some eyebrows. You may have already seen a series of ads called "He Gets Us," which promote the teachings of Jesus Christ. They've actually been playing during a lot of NFL games in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, so many football fans should be used to them by now.

Still, it can be a bit disconcerting initially. After all, what is this organization selling? What does it want you to do? The ads will inevitably lead to a lot of conversations while people dig into buffalo wings, so here's what we know about He Gets Us, which is spending quite a bundle to get its ads in front of eyeballs.