Here's What Pixar's Stranger Things Would Look Like, According To AI

Artificial intelligence has proven that even Netflix's chilling "Stranger Things" could get the adorable treatment from Pixar. Back in 2016, Netflix unleashed "Stranger Things" on its platform, turning a conspiracy-riddled '80s throwback into a cultural phenomenon. The show stands out as one of the most prolific projects the streaming service has ever released. And, nearly a decade after its release, the Duffer brothers-created series continues to be popular, with a fifth and final season set to grace the platform sometime in 2025. Netflix has strategically turned "Stranger Things" into a multi-media franchise, releasing several tie-in books, video games, and a West End production.

But what if "Stranger Things" made the jump to animation? Thanks to AI, Instagram user @the_ai_dreams has imagined what "Stranger Things" would look like if it was cooked up by Pixar Animation Studios. In the image slideshow, the user has expertly managed to marry Pixar's distinct, realistic animation design with the quirks of your favorite "Stranger Things" characters, resulting in an inspiring fan-made collab.

Of course, some character quirks and features are exaggerated, such as Jim Hopper's (David Harbour) mustache, which is huge in the AI-generated image. The artwork is pretty distinct and cute, which is jarring when one considers just how dark and gloomy "Stranger Things" can get. Characters like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Max (Sadie Sink) particularly stand out in these images, as their ruggedness is replaced with Pixar's wholesome visual flair.