Here's What Pixar's Stranger Things Would Look Like, According To AI
Artificial intelligence has proven that even Netflix's chilling "Stranger Things" could get the adorable treatment from Pixar. Back in 2016, Netflix unleashed "Stranger Things" on its platform, turning a conspiracy-riddled '80s throwback into a cultural phenomenon. The show stands out as one of the most prolific projects the streaming service has ever released. And, nearly a decade after its release, the Duffer brothers-created series continues to be popular, with a fifth and final season set to grace the platform sometime in 2025. Netflix has strategically turned "Stranger Things" into a multi-media franchise, releasing several tie-in books, video games, and a West End production.
But what if "Stranger Things" made the jump to animation? Thanks to AI, Instagram user @the_ai_dreams has imagined what "Stranger Things" would look like if it was cooked up by Pixar Animation Studios. In the image slideshow, the user has expertly managed to marry Pixar's distinct, realistic animation design with the quirks of your favorite "Stranger Things" characters, resulting in an inspiring fan-made collab.
Of course, some character quirks and features are exaggerated, such as Jim Hopper's (David Harbour) mustache, which is huge in the AI-generated image. The artwork is pretty distinct and cute, which is jarring when one considers just how dark and gloomy "Stranger Things" can get. Characters like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Max (Sadie Sink) particularly stand out in these images, as their ruggedness is replaced with Pixar's wholesome visual flair.
Don't expect a Pixar and Stranger Things crossover
As inspiring and adorable as the Pixar-"Stranger Things" artificial intelligence images are, there's probably no scenario where the animation studio adapts the television series for the big screen. Pixar is owned by Disney, one of Netflix's biggest rivals, making the crossover all the more unlikely. Still, it's a fascinating visual concept, one that we hope leads to Pixar dabbling in the world of horror.
Over the last few years, Pixar has struck a fine balance between producing sequels and original works, with "Toy Story 4" and "Elemental" being major standouts. But the studio has never adapted an existing property, which is what makes the "Stranger Things" collab all the more intriguing. While Pixar has dabbled in a number of genres, they've never jumped into the world of horror — a genre that most animated films rarely seem to enter these days. Here's hoping someone at Pixar decides to move forward with a horror-centric but still kid-friendly project.
While we're not going to get "Stranger Things" by the way of Pixar, Netflix and the Duffer brothers are hard at work on an animated take on the series. The untitled animated "Stranger Things" series was announced in 2023. "We've always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling," the creative bros said in a statement.