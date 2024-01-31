Super Bowl 2024: How To Watch The Chiefs Vs. 49ers From Anywhere
It's that time of year again — the time when even the most casual sports fans start hoarding snacks and preparing for the Super Bowl (commercials). If you're not a diehard football viewer, you may not know how to watch the big game on Sunday, February 11. Fortunately, there are several easy ways to catch all the Super Bowl LVIII action, no matter where you're tuning in from.
The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. EST, with the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. This year, the game will be broadcast on CBS, making things for anyone with a traditional cable subscription or Hulu's live TV bundle. Alternatively, if you've left old-school television behind, the game will stream on Paramount+. That particular platform currently offers a seven-day free trial. If you've already used yours and let the subscription lapse, monthly plans start at $5.99. Alternatively, if you have a regular TV subscription but will be watching the game on the go, you can access a separate stream through the CBS Sports app by logging in with your cable information.
Finally, there are several audio options for listening along to Super Bowl LVIII, including the NFL+ app and Sirius XM. Plus, this year, Nickelodeon is adding a wacky new viewing method to the mix.
Nickelodeon is bringing SpongeBob to the Super Bowl
In addition to the standard TV and streaming options for watching Super Bowl LVIII, Nickelodeon will show a less traditional version of the game. This alternative broadcast will feature animated graphics overlaid onto the game, themed to fit the "SpongeBob SquarePants" aesthetic. The promotions for the Nickelodeon telecast also advertise the channel's infamous slime, as well as SpongeBob and Patrick Star offering live commentary via voice actors Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke.
Presumably, this is designed to bring in a younger audience and tweak the Super Bowl festivities for kids who otherwise might not be interested. It's also a potentially good option for family viewing. CBS, Paramount+, and Nickelodeon are all owned by the same parent company, so it's easy to see how someone might have come up with the idea. Still, some may find it unnecessary when the standard Super Bowl broadcast has never lacked spectacle or family appeal.
However you choose to watch Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, it should be a good game. And yes, Taylor Swift will almost certainly be there, though she does have a show in Tokyo the night before.