Super Bowl 2024: How To Watch The Chiefs Vs. 49ers From Anywhere

It's that time of year again — the time when even the most casual sports fans start hoarding snacks and preparing for the Super Bowl (commercials). If you're not a diehard football viewer, you may not know how to watch the big game on Sunday, February 11. Fortunately, there are several easy ways to catch all the Super Bowl LVIII action, no matter where you're tuning in from.

The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. EST, with the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. This year, the game will be broadcast on CBS, making things for anyone with a traditional cable subscription or Hulu's live TV bundle. Alternatively, if you've left old-school television behind, the game will stream on Paramount+. That particular platform currently offers a seven-day free trial. If you've already used yours and let the subscription lapse, monthly plans start at $5.99. Alternatively, if you have a regular TV subscription but will be watching the game on the go, you can access a separate stream through the CBS Sports app by logging in with your cable information.

Finally, there are several audio options for listening along to Super Bowl LVIII, including the NFL+ app and Sirius XM. Plus, this year, Nickelodeon is adding a wacky new viewing method to the mix.