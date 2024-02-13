Matthew McConaughey's Yellowstone Series Has A Shift That Changes Everything (Rumor)
There's been much ado about the falling out between Kevin Costner and Paramount as "Yellowstone" is set to come to a close, possibly without its lead actor. However, that has opened the door for a spin-off series starring Matthew McConaughey. Unfortunately, that project has encountered its fair share of hiccups, with McConaughey holding out on signing until he gets a script. There's also a rumor claiming the show will take place far away from the titular national park.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, industry insider @MyTimeToShineH shared that the series won't be set in Montana or Texas. "Let me add some additional info: It's a different family in dif state," they wrote. "The spin-off will be set in Northern California." While this sounds like it will make for a much different show, there are over a dozen active horse ranches in California, with at least three or four being in an area that could be described as "Northern California."
This is pivotal because "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan has been known to shoot on existing ranches rather than artificially create them. While this is a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt, it is worth noting that @MyTimeToShineH has a solid track record of getting leaks right.
Will fans cotton to a series so far removed from Yellowstone?
If this rumor is true, it would mark a significant change from the "Yellowstone" spin-offs we've seen thus far. "1893" and "1923" follow members of the Dutton family, just like the original series. The upcoming "6666" is unlikely to include any Duttons outside of cameos, but because Matthew McConaughey's series is seen as the main continuation, the decision to focus on a new family is a somewhat surprising choice.
On the other hand, with "1944" — another spin-off set in the past centering on the Duttons — in the works and a planned 2nd season for "1923," perhaps Taylor Sheridan and the team have decided that the well has run dry on this particular family legacy. It's hard to fault their reasoning if this is the case, but some fans may not take to a series so disconnected from the Yellowstone saga.
Either way, it'll likely be a while before audiences learn further details about the series, which may also star Michelle Pfeifer. With that in mind, we'll have to wait and see whether @MyTimeToShineH's predictions are true.