Matthew McConaughey's Yellowstone Series Has A Shift That Changes Everything (Rumor)

There's been much ado about the falling out between Kevin Costner and Paramount as "Yellowstone" is set to come to a close, possibly without its lead actor. However, that has opened the door for a spin-off series starring Matthew McConaughey. Unfortunately, that project has encountered its fair share of hiccups, with McConaughey holding out on signing until he gets a script. There's also a rumor claiming the show will take place far away from the titular national park.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, industry insider @MyTimeToShineH shared that the series won't be set in Montana or Texas. "Let me add some additional info: It's a different family in dif state," they wrote. "The spin-off will be set in Northern California." While this sounds like it will make for a much different show, there are over a dozen active horse ranches in California, with at least three or four being in an area that could be described as "Northern California."

This is pivotal because "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan has been known to shoot on existing ranches rather than artificially create them. While this is a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt, it is worth noting that @MyTimeToShineH has a solid track record of getting leaks right.