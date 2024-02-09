Jackass: Why Johnny Knoxville Regrets One Infamously Unaired Prank

While every generation of teens has at least one show that their parents definitely don't want them watching, one of the most extreme has to be "Jackass." The reality series follows a group of young men who undertake increasingly ridiculous and dangerous stunts, many of which went on to be imitated by the show's impressionable young viewers.

However, there are the occasional pranks that even the cast members themselves regretted participating in. "I put on a prison-orange jumpsuit and get handcuffed and get my hair all dirty and my face full of mud," the show's star Johnny Knoxville recalled on an episode of "Steve-O's Wild Ride!" "And I go in the hardware store out of breath, and I'm like, 'Oh, can you help me get these off?'"

Though the prank would naturally be amusing in hindsight, it wasn't nearly as funny on the day the "Jackass" star attempted it. "It got a huge reaction, and four or five carloads of cops show up, and they all have their guns out," Knoxville said. "[Series co-creator] Spike [Jonze] and [fellow cast member] Jeff [Tremaine] are like, 'What do we do? Do we take off, or...?'" Knoxville shared that it wasn't just because law enforcement came that he regretted this "Jackass" stunt, though. It was also because the prank led to the arrest of one of the series' producers.