NCIS Season 21 Plot Details Tease Major Timothy McGee & Jessica Knight Storylines

"NCIS" Season 21 is making a huge change in its episode format, with just 10 episodes, instead of the customary 22. Wilmer Valderrama (who plays Nick Torres) has already teased that as a result, the season will take a step toward a binge-watch direction by increasing its focus on serialized storytelling. It remains to be seen just how the show will achieve this — after all, "NCIS" has historically tended to juggle case-of-the-week episodes with its larger plot arcs. It'll also be interesting to see how the various characters will develop during the shorter season.

According to showrunners Steven D. Binder and David North, at least Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) should have pretty interesting things in store. The former, it appears, will be part of a surprising family storyline. "All of our characters on 'NCIS' know that family is more important than anything," Binder and North told Matt Webb Mitovich of TV Line. "But after McGee takes a genealogy DNA test, he's shocked to find out he has more family than he realized." Knight will also deal with a family situation, and while it's one with a family member she already knows, it may be no less difficult. "Knight has her own special family drama to deal with when her father shows up during a case and has some ideas what his daughter should be doing with her life," the showrunners revealed.