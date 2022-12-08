NCIS' Katrina Law Finds Jessica Knight's Lighter Attitude Really Refreshing

The world of the "NCIS" franchise is an intense one. When your job is the investigation and prevention of crime in the United States Navy and Marine Corps, that's probably to be expected. Fans of the series know that their favorite characters are equal to the task, and that's most definitely true of Jessica Knight (Katrina Law).

Though she's still a relatively new addition to the NCIS team in Washington, Jessica has already become a beloved character. Law has previously spoken about how her own personality matches that of Agent Knight, especially in the way they have kept their lighter side hidden at times. "I can't help but feel that she has a goofy side that she is barely able to keep under wraps, and that's pretty much how I feel every day of my life," she told CherryPicks in March 2022.

When Law sat down with Parade a few weeks later, she discussed the fact that the show's writers had been giving her more chances to show her easy-going side, something she's clearly grateful for. "I think there is a lightness to Jessica Knight that is a new version of a female," the actor said. "I think that's also what's refreshing for a lot of the fans is that Jessica isn't trying to be a new Bishop or a new Ziva or a new Kate. She's her own new character."