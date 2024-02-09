What Role Does Reem Amara Play On Chicago PD?

Many One Chicago fans may know Reem Amara as being Patrick John Flueger's girlfriend in real life. Flueger may play John Ruzek on "Chicago P.D.," where he's romantically linked with Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), but the two are merely friends off-camera. The One Chicago star has a different lady love in Amara, who has a brief role on "Chicago P.D." Season 7, Episode 14 — "Center Mass."

Amara appears as an ICU nurse who has a quick back-and-forth with Vanessa Rojas (Lisseth Chavez) while she's looking for someone named Sammy Logan. The role helps fill out Amara's acting resume, which is fairly short, consisting of some short films and the 2023 movie "Hidden Exposure." However, she's mostly known for her work as a fashion model.

Still, Flueger was proud of his girlfriend, posting a shot of her guest appearance on Instagram along with the caption, "Does anybody know who played the hot nurse on last nights episode of @nbcchicagopd ...I need to know. Cause I'm pretty sure I need to take her out on a date." One would imagine the two had a very lovely date after she got her big break on "Chicago P.D."