What Role Does Reem Amara Play On Chicago PD?
Many One Chicago fans may know Reem Amara as being Patrick John Flueger's girlfriend in real life. Flueger may play John Ruzek on "Chicago P.D.," where he's romantically linked with Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), but the two are merely friends off-camera. The One Chicago star has a different lady love in Amara, who has a brief role on "Chicago P.D." Season 7, Episode 14 — "Center Mass."
Amara appears as an ICU nurse who has a quick back-and-forth with Vanessa Rojas (Lisseth Chavez) while she's looking for someone named Sammy Logan. The role helps fill out Amara's acting resume, which is fairly short, consisting of some short films and the 2023 movie "Hidden Exposure." However, she's mostly known for her work as a fashion model.
Still, Flueger was proud of his girlfriend, posting a shot of her guest appearance on Instagram along with the caption, "Does anybody know who played the hot nurse on last nights episode of @nbcchicagopd ...I need to know. Cause I'm pretty sure I need to take her out on a date." One would imagine the two had a very lovely date after she got her big break on "Chicago P.D."
Patrick John Flueger and Reem Amara have been dating for a while
Reem Amara seems to keep her personal life fairly quiet. She was born in Dubai in 1995 and moved to Los Angeles in 2019 to pursue acting in earnest. It also seems to be around this time that she fell in love with Patrick John Flueger, as the pair were spotted at the Art Institute of Chicago in July of that year. On X, formerly known as Twitter, the One Chicago Updates account uploaded a quick slideshow of the two, with Flueger getting a tad handsy and planting a kiss on Amara's cheek. This was seemingly around the beginning of their relationship, and the pair have certainly had some fun adventures over the years.
The two love to travel, as Flueger has regularly posted photos on Instagram of their travels to various locales around the globe. In June 2022, he posted a photo of Amara laughing in Rome. The two went back across the pond in June 2023 when Flueger uploaded some pictures of himself with his bae in front of Stonehenge.
Whether they're globetrotting or appearing in the same episode of "Chicago P.D.," the couple clearly has a blast together. Flueger's personal life seems to be going great, almost mirroring his character's relationship with Burgess. Ruzek and Burgess got engaged on Season 11, so at the very least, there will hopefully be wedding bells for Ruzek coming up soon.