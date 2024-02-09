Whatever Happened To Tailgate N Go After Shark Tank?

Tailgate N Go founders Taylor, Kobe, and Ron Johnson hope to get $250,000 for a 10% equity stake during their Season 11 appearance on "Shark Tank." The sharks are impressed by the product's versatility and functionality, especially considering that it's only been on the market for about a year.

The company has three models that are priced between $1,000 and $1,500 and similarly range in production costs from $500 to $748. They've sold 100 units thus far, with their sales coming from trade show events. The family hasn't taken any outside investment yet, with Ron having only put $250,000 of his own savings into the venture. With a shark's investment, they aim to get production moving along to help with inventory issues. They hope that scaling will also aid in bringing down costs to between $200 and $300.

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John go out. Kevin O'Leary doesn't think the company is worth its $2 million valuation but proceeds to make a tough offer, believing the product would work well under his Chef Wonderful brand. He'll give the $250,000 as a line of credit with 10% interest and a $100 per unit royalty with no fixed end date, along with the 10% equity stake.

At first, the family politely turns down O'Leary's offer and prepares to exit until Daymond John suggests they make a counteroffer. After some deliberating, they ask guest shark Matt Higgins, who initially went out believing it would be too difficult to convince fans to alter their tailgate setups, if he'd be willing to go in for $250,000 at 20%. Higgins adds on a $50 royalty until he makes back his $250,000 and the family takes the deal.