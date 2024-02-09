Why Dakota Johnson's Appearance In The Office Finale Left Her Miserable
"The Office" ran the television roost from 2005 to 2013, racking up nine seasons and over 200 episodes throughout its tenure. Thus, when the program finally came to an end, it was a huge deal. Viewers were left to bid their favorite characters and the iconic Dunder Mifflin office farewell after almost a full decade of sitcom antics. While many fans and cast members alike now look back fondly on the program, there are exceptions. Take "Madame Web" star Dakota Johnson, for example, who appeared in the grand "Office" finale and apparently had a miserable time filming it.
During an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Johnson recalled her time on the "Office" set as one of the worst experiences of her life. "They were like, 'Do you want to be in the series finale?' And I was like, 'Of course,' thinking that I'd show up for like half a day. And I was there for two weeks. And I'm barely in the f****** show," she shared, adding that the on-set dynamic was incredibly awkward to navigate. Stepping into an environment where the cast and crew had built a rapport for roughly a decade left her as the odd person out. "No one wanted to talk to me. Nobody gave a f***... I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things," Johnson said.
Unfortunately, Johnson isn't wrong. She hardly factors into the "Office" finale, which makes her uncomfortable time on set seem that much worse.
Johnson hardly got anything to do on The Office
The "Office" series finale, titled "Finale," acts as an epilogue to the larger story. The in-universe documentary focused on Dunder Mifflin and its many wacky employees has been completed and released, and the crew has returned to the office to film some bonus footage. Suffice it to say, the office looks quite different than it did for much of the series, with various change-ups having taken place. Among the most notable is that Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner), who was previously fired by Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), has been replaced.
Kevin's replacement is named Dakota and she is, unsurprisingly, played by Dakota Johnson. She does various tasks around the Dunder Mifflin office, chats with her co-workers, and even flirts a bit with Clark Green (Clark Duke). Overall, though, the character isn't very deep or interesting, which isn't too surprising considering Johnson was only brought on as a supporting guest star in the series finale. Still, it's disappointing that an actor of Johnson's talents didn't get a bit more to do in the final episode of one of the biggest sitcoms to ever reach the small screen.
Thankfully, it's fair to say that Johnson has done just fine for herself in the entertainment world following her disappointing time on the "Office" set.