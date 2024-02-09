Why Dakota Johnson's Appearance In The Office Finale Left Her Miserable

"The Office" ran the television roost from 2005 to 2013, racking up nine seasons and over 200 episodes throughout its tenure. Thus, when the program finally came to an end, it was a huge deal. Viewers were left to bid their favorite characters and the iconic Dunder Mifflin office farewell after almost a full decade of sitcom antics. While many fans and cast members alike now look back fondly on the program, there are exceptions. Take "Madame Web" star Dakota Johnson, for example, who appeared in the grand "Office" finale and apparently had a miserable time filming it.

During an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Johnson recalled her time on the "Office" set as one of the worst experiences of her life. "They were like, 'Do you want to be in the series finale?' And I was like, 'Of course,' thinking that I'd show up for like half a day. And I was there for two weeks. And I'm barely in the f****** show," she shared, adding that the on-set dynamic was incredibly awkward to navigate. Stepping into an environment where the cast and crew had built a rapport for roughly a decade left her as the odd person out. "No one wanted to talk to me. Nobody gave a f***... I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things," Johnson said.

Unfortunately, Johnson isn't wrong. She hardly factors into the "Office" finale, which makes her uncomfortable time on set seem that much worse.