The Late Late Show With James Corden Will Reportedly Be Swapped For A Rebooted @Midnight

It appears James Corden's departure from "The Late Late Show" marks not only the end of an era for the host but also for the late-night show itself. According to Deadline, Corden's exit will wrap up the franchise's nearly three-decade run, which started back in 1995 when Tom Snyder hosted the show. Before Corden, Craig Ferguson hosted for 11 seasons. Citing its own sources, Deadline is reporting that "The Late Late Show" will be replaced with the reboot of the Comedy Central series "@midnight."

Corden shared the news of his late-night departure during an episode of "The Late Late Show" that aired in April of 2022, with his last episode set to air in the spring of 2023. Soon after the announcement was made, Corden told People, "I'm worried about being too emotional. I'm worried about crying too much." And while a chapter in late night is coming to a close, the reported addition of "@midnight" does mean that another mainstay of late-night TV will be adding another show to his roster.