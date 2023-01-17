Craig Ferguson's New Late-Night TV Series Is A Far Cry From What You Get With The Jimmys

It's been a long vacation from late night for Craig Ferguson. The reliably goofy Scotsman has been away from the medium ever since he left "The Late Late Show" in 2014 to focus on film work and to host a string of talk shows and game shows like "The Hustler" (via IMDb). In those years away, he even found time to write a memoir.

But now, the Glasgow native is planning a triumphant return to the land of Jimmys. If all goes according to plan, Ferguson will soon host a regular half-hour late-night slot in which he and his friends review the most indelible moments from the most recent week of TV. "Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson," which will be shown to potential buyers by its distributor in Los Angeles this week, will also be a triumphant return to late night for Sony Pictures Television (via Deadline). But most importantly, it will be a far cry from competition like "The Tonight Show" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"