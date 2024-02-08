Dave Bautista's Hilarious Reaction To Dune 2's Suggestive Popcorn Bucket

Novelty popcorn buckets encourage moviegoers to see upcoming films in theaters by offering them a little something to take home. However, the bucket for the forthcoming "Dune: Part Two" made waves for all the wrong reasons (or right reasons depending on the person). Twitter had ample thoughts on the "Dune 2" bucket, which features a sandworm protruding out with little bristles going down its mouth. Now, even the cast of "Dune 2" is getting in on the action, and no one had a funnier reaction than Dave Bautista.

Dave Bautista on Brolin's response to the popcorn bucket. "I'd do the exact opposite!" pic.twitter.com/yGKWonZkDv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 7, 2024

Josh Brolin spoke with "Entertainment Tonight" about the popcorn bucket, stating definitively, "I'm not gonna stick my hand in there." Brolin's response was brought up to Dave Bautista, and he amusingly said, "I was the exact opposite," before making a hilarious thrusting motion with his arm into the imaginary bucket.

It would appear people can fall into two camps when it comes to the "Dune 2" popcorn bucket — those who fear it and those who are willing to do anything for some delicious popcorn. Commenters on X, formerly known as Twitter, loved Bautista's response plus his suggestive motion. X user @FloBukowsk wrote, "Not the hand motion lmaoooo." @BeigeWindu even theorized Bautista may come to regret that movement: "Oh this clip will be memed."