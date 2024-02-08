Dave Bautista's Hilarious Reaction To Dune 2's Suggestive Popcorn Bucket
Novelty popcorn buckets encourage moviegoers to see upcoming films in theaters by offering them a little something to take home. However, the bucket for the forthcoming "Dune: Part Two" made waves for all the wrong reasons (or right reasons depending on the person). Twitter had ample thoughts on the "Dune 2" bucket, which features a sandworm protruding out with little bristles going down its mouth. Now, even the cast of "Dune 2" is getting in on the action, and no one had a funnier reaction than Dave Bautista.
Dave Bautista on Brolin's response to the popcorn bucket.
"I'd do the exact opposite!" pic.twitter.com/yGKWonZkDv
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 7, 2024
Josh Brolin spoke with "Entertainment Tonight" about the popcorn bucket, stating definitively, "I'm not gonna stick my hand in there." Brolin's response was brought up to Dave Bautista, and he amusingly said, "I was the exact opposite," before making a hilarious thrusting motion with his arm into the imaginary bucket.
It would appear people can fall into two camps when it comes to the "Dune 2" popcorn bucket — those who fear it and those who are willing to do anything for some delicious popcorn. Commenters on X, formerly known as Twitter, loved Bautista's response plus his suggestive motion. X user @FloBukowsk wrote, "Not the hand motion lmaoooo." @BeigeWindu even theorized Bautista may come to regret that movement: "Oh this clip will be memed."
Zendaya and Florence Pugh also shared their thoughts on the Dune 2 popcorn bucket
It's odd (but perhaps not surprising given the internet's collective filthy mind) that the "Dune 2" sandworm-themed popcorn bucket has blown up like this. "Saturday Night Live" even had a whole video sketch where people sing about how much they love the "Dune 2" popcorn bucket, and it's not because their fans of the works of Frank Herbert. If something even looks remotely dirty, the internet's going to have a blast with it.
Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin weren't the only ones with thoughts on the bucket. "Entertainment Tonight" brought it up to other major cast members, such as Florence Pugh, who got straight to the point: "It's not okay!" Zendaya was also against it but for a completely different reason. "Just from a, like, eating popcorn standpoint — you can't get anything out of it," she pointed out, drawing attention to the various bristles in the sandworm's mouth. "It pulls the popcorn out of your hand ... You go in and get a handful and then by the time you get it out, then it's not in your hand."
The "Dune 2" popcorn bucket has become a meme all on its own, and it's hard to envision whoever came up with the design not seeing this as the ultimate endgame. Several people in the cast pointed out how the design is clearly effective because everyone's talking about it. Soon, audiences can watch Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) ride a sandworm while eating out of their own sandworm when "Dune: Part Two" releases in theaters on March 1.