Dune: Part Two First Look Shows Paul Riding A Sandworm

CinemaCon 2023 is off to a hot start with Warner Bros. bringing all its franchises to the big presentation. One of the movies showcased today was the highly-anticipated "Dune: Part Two," with director Denis Villeneuve and stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in attendance to show exclusive footage.

/Film's Ben Pearson is on location at the Las Vegas convention, giving Looper, /Film's sister site, a good idea of what the studio showed from "Dune: Part Two." The footage includes Paul (Chalamet) riding the franchise's iconic sandworms. There is also a scene with Paul and Chani (Zendaya) strengthening their bond with the former telling the latter about his home planet, Caladan.

Villeneuve also gives attendees a first look at Austin Butler and Florence Pugh's characters. Butler, hot off his performance in "Elvis," plays Feyd-Rautha, the Harkonnen heir, with the actor sporting a bald head, pale skin, and dark eyes. Pugh brings Princess Irulan to life with the footage showing her wondering if Paul survived the attack on his house.

The "Dune" presentation ends with a shot of a massive battle. Paul stands atop a mountain, saluting with his knife before the screen cuts to black.