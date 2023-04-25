Dune: Part Two First Look Shows Paul Riding A Sandworm
CinemaCon 2023 is off to a hot start with Warner Bros. bringing all its franchises to the big presentation. One of the movies showcased today was the highly-anticipated "Dune: Part Two," with director Denis Villeneuve and stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in attendance to show exclusive footage.
/Film's Ben Pearson is on location at the Las Vegas convention, giving Looper, /Film's sister site, a good idea of what the studio showed from "Dune: Part Two." The footage includes Paul (Chalamet) riding the franchise's iconic sandworms. There is also a scene with Paul and Chani (Zendaya) strengthening their bond with the former telling the latter about his home planet, Caladan.
Villeneuve also gives attendees a first look at Austin Butler and Florence Pugh's characters. Butler, hot off his performance in "Elvis," plays Feyd-Rautha, the Harkonnen heir, with the actor sporting a bald head, pale skin, and dark eyes. Pugh brings Princess Irulan to life with the footage showing her wondering if Paul survived the attack on his house.
The "Dune" presentation ends with a shot of a massive battle. Paul stands atop a mountain, saluting with his knife before the screen cuts to black.
What else is in store for Dune: Part Two?
Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures quickly greenlit "Dune: Part Two" after Denis Villeneuve's first film was a massive success. The sequel will adapt the second half of Frank Herbert's legendary novel, which has a convenient time skip shortly after the fall of House Atreides.
Those that survived the events of the first movie return for the sequel, including Paul (Timothée Chalamet), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), and Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin). Fremen Stilgar (Javier Bardem) and Chani (Zendaya) will have a much more significant role in the sequel as the latter's relationship with Paul grows stronger. Of course, the Harkonnens return, with the Baron (Stellan Skarsgård) and Rabban (Dave Bautista) taking back control of Arrakis. As if the cast wasn't star-studded enough, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux join the sequel.
Thanks to CinemaCon 2023, fans now know that "Dune: Part Two" will pick up where the first left off with Paul and Lady Jessica walking into the desert with the Fremen. Villeneuve emphasized that the sequel is action-packed, describing it as a war movie where Paul seeks revenge for his father's death.