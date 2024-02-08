What Dreams May Come: Why Zelda Williams' Favorite Robin Williams Movie Will Make You Cry
The following article contains references to suicide.
Zelda Williams makes her feature-length directorial debut with "Lisa Frankenstein," which earned high marks in Looper's review. While doing press for the film, which arrives in theaters on February 9, Williams reflected on her late father, the incomparable Robin Williams, who tragically died in 2014. ComicBook.com asked her what her favorite film is from her father, and while she couldn't remember the title right away, the answer is 1998's "What Dreams May Come."
Based on a book by Richard Matheson, who's probably best known for writing "I Am Legend," the story follows a man who, after he dies, puts his own soul in peril to save his wife from Hell when she commits suicide. "I know it's the one that was like, it doesn't roll off the tongue quite as easily," Williams said of the film. "But, I'm also a big Richard Matheson fan. So, that one for me ticks a lot of boxes. But, it reminds me the most of [my father], I would say."
When thinking of Robin Williams' filmography, "What Dreams May Come" may not initially come to mind for many people. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie only holds a 52% positive rating from critics, though general audiences view it more favorably. Though it was nominated for two Academy Awards, ultimately winning for Best Visual Effects, it's a movie that flies under the radar of most fans. But its story, which deals with dying and the afterlife, is particularly poignant in the aftermath of Robin Williams' death, which is probably why it's Zelda's favorite.
Robin Williams' What Dreams May Come is a sad and beautiful love story
"What Dreams May Come" derives its title from the "To be or not to be" speech in "Hamlet," which is a reflection on meeting in dreams with loved ones who have already died, showing how they're not entirely gone. The movie follows a similar theme, with Chris Nielsen (Robin Williams) and Annie Collins-Nielsen (Annabella Sciorra) having a great life with their two children. Tragically, the two children die in a car crash, and, years later, a car accident also claims Chris' life, and he's sent to Heaven, or at least a version of Heaven that materialized out of his imagination.
After Chris' death, Annie dies by suicide. Rather than Heaven, she goes to a version of Hell that springs forth from her tormented psyche. Chris ventures to Annie's Hell to save her and is ultimately able to bring her to Heaven with him. Even death isn't enough to stop the love Chris has for his wife.
Sadly, the movie shares heartbreaking parallels to the tragic real-life story of Robin Williams, who died by suicide in 2014. However, "What Dreams May Come" does offer a hopeful outlook on what happens after death. The film suggests death isn't truly the end, and, if nothing else, the love we all hold for our loved ones keeps them alive in some manner. It's easy to see why such a film would resonate with Zelda Williams.
Why Zelda Williams' Favorite Robin Williams Movie Is Perfect - And Heartbreaking
After being asked about her favorite movie starring her father, Zelda Williams told ComicBook.com, "Some of them I can't watch." It's unclear which projects may fall into that category, and while one could have assumed "What Dreams May Come" might be one of them as it's about death and suicide, it's actually the film she's fondest of. It makes sense, given the poignantly optimistic outlook the movie provides on death. In one of the movie's most memorable scenes, Robin Williams' character, Chris, frolics with a young incarnation of the family's dog whom they had to euthanize in a version of Heaven that springs forth from his imagination. It's not a bad way to spend the afterlife, even if some kind of Hell is also out there.
But Chris helps Annie escape from Hell, so even that isn't forever. It's a heartbreaking story that undoubtedly hits close to home for many, but the film suggests that losing someone on Earth doesn't mean they're gone forever. It just means it'll take some time to see them again in the afterlife. As Chris says in the movie, "A whole human life is just a heartbeat here in Heaven. Then we'll all be together forever."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.