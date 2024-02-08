What Dreams May Come: Why Zelda Williams' Favorite Robin Williams Movie Will Make You Cry

The following article contains references to suicide.

Zelda Williams makes her feature-length directorial debut with "Lisa Frankenstein," which earned high marks in Looper's review. While doing press for the film, which arrives in theaters on February 9, Williams reflected on her late father, the incomparable Robin Williams, who tragically died in 2014. ComicBook.com asked her what her favorite film is from her father, and while she couldn't remember the title right away, the answer is 1998's "What Dreams May Come."

Based on a book by Richard Matheson, who's probably best known for writing "I Am Legend," the story follows a man who, after he dies, puts his own soul in peril to save his wife from Hell when she commits suicide. "I know it's the one that was like, it doesn't roll off the tongue quite as easily," Williams said of the film. "But, I'm also a big Richard Matheson fan. So, that one for me ticks a lot of boxes. But, it reminds me the most of [my father], I would say."

When thinking of Robin Williams' filmography, "What Dreams May Come" may not initially come to mind for many people. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie only holds a 52% positive rating from critics, though general audiences view it more favorably. Though it was nominated for two Academy Awards, ultimately winning for Best Visual Effects, it's a movie that flies under the radar of most fans. But its story, which deals with dying and the afterlife, is particularly poignant in the aftermath of Robin Williams' death, which is probably why it's Zelda's favorite.