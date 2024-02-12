Emily Blunt Learned About Her Oppenheimer Oscar Nomination At A Crappy Moment

The 2024 Oscars ceremony brings a significant career milestone for Emily Blunt. The performer received her first-ever Oscar nomination for her role as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." However, while being a candidate in the best supporting actress category is quite the achievement, it turns out that Blunt received the good news at a particularly crappy time — but not in the way one might think.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz on the podcast "Happy Sad Confused," Blunt revealed where she was when she learned about her Oscar nomination. Surprisingly, the acclaimed actor was outside taking care of her beloved dog's business when she heard the news. "I did have a brief cry in the middle of Brooklyn, brief weep directly after picking up my dog's poop," she explained.

Blunt's husband and fellow actor John Krasinski was all too happy to share in the unfortunate-smelling moment of her success. "He had a really good cry as well after helping me with the poop," she recalled. "I think he went and put it in the trash, and then we both cried."