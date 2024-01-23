2024 Oscars: The Best Picture Nominations With The Highest & Lowest Rotten Tomatoes Scores

The 2024 Academy Award nominations have been announced, and as always, it's led to a discussion of who was snubbed and who snuck in with a surprise nod. Everyone has their opinion of what should've been recognized, but it's hard to argue against the very strong best picture lineup. From box office hits like "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" to smaller darlings like "Past Lives" and "American Fiction," it's genuinely an honor just to be nominated with this company. But what movie has the worst ranking on Rotten Tomatoes?

They're all great, with each one being Certified Fresh on the platform, so none have a truly disappointing score. But there is some range in the rankings. Leading the pack is "The Holdovers," which stands at a 97% positive rating. With 328 reviews aggregated, that's near-universal praise, with a lot of critics enjoying the bittersweet dramedy with crackling dialogue. Conversely, the category's worst-performing score belongs to "Maestro," standing at a still-impressive 80%.

Here's how all the best picture nominees rank on Rotten Tomatoes, going from highest to lowest score: