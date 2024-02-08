Exclusive Marvel Thunderbolts Preview Teases A Huge Fight: Shang-Chi Vs U.S. Agent
Contains spoilers for "Thunderbolts" #3 (by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Geraldo Borges, Arthur Hesli, and Joe Sabino)
U.S. Agent is the next potential recruit for the Thunderbolts, but bringing him into the fold will cause conflict between the shield-bearing antihero and Shang-Chi. In Looper's exclusive preview of "Thunderbolts" #3, John Walker isn't too thrilled to see Marvel's Master of Kung Fu as the titular superteam's newest member tries to convince the former Captain America to join their fight against the Red Skull.
Marvel's new Thunderbolts have their sights set on eliminating Red Skull and his legacy — putting them in direct conflict with the Kingpin and, soon, Doctor Doom. The roster, consisting of Revolution (Bucky Barnes), Destroyer (Sharon Carter), Contessa Allegra Fontaine, the Red Guardian, Black Widow, and White Widow, has already taken out Red Skull's latest body. But killing the long-lived villain for good isn't as simple as watching his latest incarnation die.
To take the Skull down permanently, the Thunderbolts need to keep their ranks growing, which is why John Walker, aka U.S. Agent, and his Godzilla-like partner, Todd Ziller, are being sought out for assistance. However, when U.S. Agent is told that his current mission is actually coming from the Red Skull and not the U.S. government, he doesn't take too kindly to the idea that he might be accidentally working for the Nazi supervillain.
Shang-Chi debuts with the Thunderbolts
Series writer Jackson Lanzing explained on X (formerly Twitter) that adding Shang-Chi to the Thunderbolts was one of his goals from the beginning. "Shang-Chi was on our list from moment one – primarily because he's one of Marvel's oldest spy-fi heroes," Lanzing wrote. "People often forget that MASTER OF KUNG-FU was a hard-boiled spy thriller ... so we really jumped at the chance to re-activate that part of Shang-Chi's character.
In Looper's exclusive preview of Marvel Comics' "Thunderbolts" #3, Shang-Chi approaches the U.S. Agent in a Hong Kong bar while Bucky Barnes searches for his partner, Todd Ziller. The conversation between Shang-Chi and John Walker quickly reaches a boiling point after the former informs the latter that the Red Skull is secretly orchestrating his next mission. Walker refuses to heed Shang-Chi's warning, telling him his superpower is that "I don't give a ****" before a brawl breaks out between the two.
While U.S. Agent is no slouch when it comes to fighting, Shang-Chi immediately shows he's the superior hand-to-hand combatant, sending his opponent flying with a swift kick to his shield. Check out the five-page preview below.
The Thunderbolts will fight Marvel's Godzilla
Unfortunately for the Thunderbolts, recruiting U.S. Agent and Todd Ziller won't be easy, as the team will have to take on the latter in his Godzilla-like form of American Kaiju. Cover art by Terry and Rachel Dodson shows a fight between a giant-sized Bucky Barnes and the super-sized lizard as U.S. Agent and Shang-Chi look on from below. Check out the main cover for "Thunderbolts" #3, followed by the text teasing the epic fight ahead.
SHANG-CHI AND THE REVOLUTION VS. AMERICAN KAIJU! When an attempt to recruit U.S. Agent and his partner, Todd Ziller, to the fight against Red Skull goes terribly wrong, it will take everything in Shang-Chi's and Bucky Barnes' arsenals—and more than a little luck—to keep the American Kaiju from destroying Hong Kong!
Can Shang-Chi and the U.S. Agent put aside their differences while the Thunderbolts attempt to stop the American Kaiju from leveling Hong Kong? The situation could get very ugly very fast. Readers will find out more when "Thunderbolts" #3 from Marvel Comics arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on February 14, 2024.