Exclusive Marvel Thunderbolts Preview Teases A Huge Fight: Shang-Chi Vs U.S. Agent

Contains spoilers for "Thunderbolts" #3 (by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Geraldo Borges, Arthur Hesli, and Joe Sabino)

U.S. Agent is the next potential recruit for the Thunderbolts, but bringing him into the fold will cause conflict between the shield-bearing antihero and Shang-Chi. In Looper's exclusive preview of "Thunderbolts" #3, John Walker isn't too thrilled to see Marvel's Master of Kung Fu as the titular superteam's newest member tries to convince the former Captain America to join their fight against the Red Skull.

Marvel's new Thunderbolts have their sights set on eliminating Red Skull and his legacy — putting them in direct conflict with the Kingpin and, soon, Doctor Doom. The roster, consisting of Revolution (Bucky Barnes), Destroyer (Sharon Carter), Contessa Allegra Fontaine, the Red Guardian, Black Widow, and White Widow, has already taken out Red Skull's latest body. But killing the long-lived villain for good isn't as simple as watching his latest incarnation die.

To take the Skull down permanently, the Thunderbolts need to keep their ranks growing, which is why John Walker, aka U.S. Agent, and his Godzilla-like partner, Todd Ziller, are being sought out for assistance. However, when U.S. Agent is told that his current mission is actually coming from the Red Skull and not the U.S. government, he doesn't take too kindly to the idea that he might be accidentally working for the Nazi supervillain.