Winter Soldier Leads The Thunderbolts In Marvel's New Series

The new "Thunderbolts" series will come from writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, who recently wrapped their run of "Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty," with artist Geraldo Borges ("Avengers") drawing the upcoming comic. The book will spin out of the events of Kelly and Lanzing's run on Captain America, with Bucky Barnes (currently known as the Revolution) forming a new Thunderbolts team to take down some of the Marvel Universe's greatest threats.

Bucky will be joined by Black Widow, Sharon Carter (Destroyer), White Widow (Yelena Belova), Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, and Shang-Chi. The team will be working under the guidance of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Lanzing said in a press release that the Thunderbolts' biggest target will be the Red Skull. The co-writer added the series will be "a whole new era for the Thunderbolts, and it starts with a four-part espionage epic, an ever-shifting cast, and a single overarching goal: to tear down a century of Nazi evil with justice like lightning."

While the team is similar to the roster appearing in the MCU's "Thunderbolts" film, the comic book version of the team has a heavy-hitter who hasn't been on the Thunderbolts before — Shang-Chi. While it's not revealed how the powerful martial artist will join the team, his presence might be responsible for ensuring the team doesn't get in too much trouble. Black Widow will likely have a leadership role and be one of the calming voices on a Thunderbolts squad full of highly skilled fighters and assassins.