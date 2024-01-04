Exclusive: Marvel's New Thunderbolts Throuple Crash An Infamous X-Men Club

Contains spoilers for "Thunderbolts" #2 (by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Geraldo Borges, Arthur Hesli, and Joe Sabino)

Marvel's latest Thunderbolts crew is taking the team's talents to the infamous Hellfire Club, as Black Widow and White Widow join Bucky Barnes (aka Revolution) in forming a new Marvel espionage crew (codenamed "Throuple") by putting on their nicest duds to ensure the Red Skull's vast fortune doesn't fall into the wrong hands.

In "Thunderbolts" #1, Bucky sought Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's help to assemble a new team to take out a common threat: the Red Skull. The pair work together to recruit a handful of Marvel characters to their new Thunderbolts squad, including Sharon Carter as The Destroyer and the shield-wielding Red Guardian, to kill the Nazi villain. Their first mission proved successful, with Bucky putting a bullet into Red Skull's head.

However, killing the longtime Captain America foe comes with complications. Not only is his demise anything but certain, as he's cheated death many times before, but the Red Skull's fortune is about to fall into someone else's hands for the time being.

In Looper's exclusive preview of "Thunderbolts" #2, Bucky and the titular superteam head to New York City's Hellfire Club, the influential home and party spot of wealthy elites that is traditionally run by enemies of the X-Men, to make sure Red Skull's resources don't end up in the hands of someone even more sinister and dangerous. In the artwork below, Bucky is seen arriving in style with two widows by his side: a symbiote-powered Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow) and Yelena Belova (aka White Widow), in an attempt to monitor the affairs.