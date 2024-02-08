What Really Happens When You Text The Quiet Place: Day One Phone Number

The next installment of silent terror is almost upon us. The trailer for "A Quiet Place: Day One" offers a glimpse at what happened when those noise-hating aliens first arrived on Earth. The film comes out on June 28, but if you need some extra "Quiet Place" in your life, the U.S. trailer reveals a phone number at the very end that one can text ... if they dare.

Viewers are told to text "BE QUIET" to 929-202-SHHH (7444). After doing so, they'll receive a text message saying, "Shhh... Stay quiet. Stay alive. Sign up here to learn more," and the following message is a link asking to provide contact and personal information to a community form. After submitting that form, you'll receive another text requesting to add "A Quiet Place: Day One" to your contacts along with a clip from the trailer where Sam (Lupita Nyong'o) wanders through an obliterated city while a woman screams, "Help me," before getting attacked by one of the aliens.

The message ends with the ominous statement, "This is just the beginning..." One would assume more texts will follow in the months to come. There's a bonus treat if you actually call the number. The sounds of aliens and gunfire come across on the other line before someone says, "You have to be quiet." At this point, the line cuts out for some effective "Quiet Place" immersion.