What Really Happens When You Text The Quiet Place: Day One Phone Number
The next installment of silent terror is almost upon us. The trailer for "A Quiet Place: Day One" offers a glimpse at what happened when those noise-hating aliens first arrived on Earth. The film comes out on June 28, but if you need some extra "Quiet Place" in your life, the U.S. trailer reveals a phone number at the very end that one can text ... if they dare.
Viewers are told to text "BE QUIET" to 929-202-SHHH (7444). After doing so, they'll receive a text message saying, "Shhh... Stay quiet. Stay alive. Sign up here to learn more," and the following message is a link asking to provide contact and personal information to a community form. After submitting that form, you'll receive another text requesting to add "A Quiet Place: Day One" to your contacts along with a clip from the trailer where Sam (Lupita Nyong'o) wanders through an obliterated city while a woman screams, "Help me," before getting attacked by one of the aliens.
The message ends with the ominous statement, "This is just the beginning..." One would assume more texts will follow in the months to come. There's a bonus treat if you actually call the number. The sounds of aliens and gunfire come across on the other line before someone says, "You have to be quiet." At this point, the line cuts out for some effective "Quiet Place" immersion.
A Quiet Place: Day One continues the tradition of movie trailers with phone numbers
After two successful installments of "A Quiet Place" already, it's understandable the horror series has fans who would want to be in the know for anything related to the movies. Signing up for text alerts is a good way to do that even if it doesn't necessarily offer anything new right this second. Ultimately, "A Quiet Place: Day One" follows the path set by other trailers to come out that have encouraged people to sign up for text alerts.
"The Black Phone" trailer encouraged people to text "ESCAPE" to its number so that people could receive tidbits about the horror flick. That marketing strategy was a wise move for that particular film, seeing how a black rotary phone factors heavily into the plot. It's not just horror movies that have enticed people with special texts. The trailer for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" similarly had a phone number at the end where people could receive updates on the prequel.
Films need to get the word out any way they can. Dropping a trailer on YouTube is certainly one way to go, but if a studio can send updates and new information directly to people's phones (where they're likely already glued), then all the better. To take a cue from the text messages, the marketing for "A Quiet Place: Day One" is just beginning.