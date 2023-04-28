A Quiet Place: Day One - Everything You Need To Know

It's still strange to think that one of Dunder Mifflin's most laid-back and prank-loving employees ended up helming not one but two of the most successful horror films. "A Quiet Place" still stands as one of the best directorial debuts ever, and John Krasinski did such a great job of it that he went back for a second round with "A Quiet Place Part II." With those two films, he built a chilling world overrun by monsters that hunt on sound, and make it a living nightmare for anyone hiding in a bubble wrap factory. Now standing as two of the most successful horrors of all time, we're about to get a third fix, set at the very beginning when things turned deathly silent with "A Quiet Place: Day One."

While we already know what happened to the Abbott family on the initial day the world went to heck, this invasion of monstrous proportions also happened elsewhere, making for a hell of a day. So what does "A Quiet Place: Day One" entail, and who are the unfortunate souls pleading for peace and quiet until the only thing we hear is screaming? More importantly, when will we have to listen out for it?