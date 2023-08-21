Bottoms Review: A Ridiculously Funny Lesbian Fight Club

"Bottoms" is a mix of tried-and-true genre clichés with out-there original comedic ideas. We've seen high school movies before where the football players rule the school and the teachers are totally checked out. But this movie takes those tropes to such ridiculous extremes that every show of immature entitlement from star quarterback Jeff (Nicholas Galitzine) or of divorce-obsessed distraction from history teacher Mr. G (Marshawn Lynch, absolutely killing it in only his second acting role not playing himself) is a laugh riot. We've also seen plenty of stories about characters lying to gain popularity and struggling to sustain such ruses. The ruse being fake murder credentials for the sake of running a fight club for the sake of hooking up with hot girls is something fresh.

I've certainly never seen a movie before where a character casually declares, "My vagina belongs to the government." Is this the first movie to acknowledge the fall of Roe v. Wade? Jokes about Holocaust denial, sexual assault, and terrorism are all fair game here. Anyone who thinks edgy comedy has been killed by "wokeness" certainly hasn't seen "Bottoms." Like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," the hard-R material here is able to shock while still staying on the right side of the issues being joked about; it might offend some viewers, but it's not punching down or being truly mean itself even when the characters are.

And those characters can be really mean. "Bottoms" is a movie where no one can be considered a good person, but even the skeeziest of the main cast retains some degree of likability largely due to the talent and charisma of the actors. Rachel Sennott has seemingly become the new Natasha Lyonne — a straight actress who excels at playing disaster queers. Ayo Edebiri sells every punchline while also nailing her character's awkward relatability as someone you're rooting for even as she digs deeper into her screw-ups. That both Sennott and Edebiri are as far out of high school as Ben Platt was in "Dear Evan Hansen" works perfectly with the film's deliberately artificial style; all the gags satirizing the over-sexualization of high schoolers simply wouldn't be funny with actors who actually looked like high schoolers. The whole ensemble does a great job, from Ruby Cruz as the bomb-obsessed butch Hazel to Havana Rose Liu and Kaia Gerber as the popular girls our protagonists are pursuing.