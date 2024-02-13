Whatever Happened To Hugo's Amazing Tape After Shark Tank?

On "Shark Tank" Season 9, Episode 23, sisters Katherine Saltzberg and Lauri Fraser present a product their father Hugo Maisnik invented called Hugo's Amazing Tape. A few key qualities differentiate the invention from standard tape products. First and foremost, it's adhesive-free, sticking only to itself. With no sticky surfaces, it doesn't leave behind any residue. Plus, a length of Hugo's Amazing Tape can survive being crumpled up with no visible distortions. The strength of its bond is comparable to traditional tape adhesives nevertheless.

Maisnik came up with this concept while working at a printing plant, following in the footsteps of his father's printing business. In fact, Maisnik's printing work played a key role in the mythology of the city of Los Angeles when he helped produce the first billboards for local celebrity Angelyne.

"Shark Tank" Season 9, Episode 23 premiered in February 2018. When Saltzberg and Fraser brought their dad's product in front of the Sharks — something they most likely filmed the year prior — their father had just died earlier in the year. When they enter the "Shark Tank" studio, then, success doesn't just mean financial gain, but also recognition of their father's legacy as an inventor.