Eternals 2 - Will It Ever Happen?

In the time since the release of "Eternals," multiple members of the cast have made various comments on the possibility of an "Eternals 2" and what they personally know about the project. Unfortunately, the public stance for many of them is that they haven't yet heard about any plans for such a project. In a November 2022 interview with The Playlist, Kumail Nanjiani said that he had no idea whether a sequel to "Eternals" was happening, but that he would like to return to the role of Kingo. Around that same time, Barry Keoghan and Kit Harington indicated to GQ and the Happy Sad Confused podcast, respectively, that they had not heard word of such a project, either.

There has been some muddying of the waters, however. "Eternals" actor Patton Oswalt made headlines in August 2022 when he suggested on the Today Show that "Eternals 2" was in the works and that Chloé Zhao was returning to direct it. However, he later clarified his comments in a February 2023 issue of Empire Magazine, stating that it was a misunderstanding. "If there is going to be a sequel, I'll be the last to know," he said. "I was catfished by the Internet."

Perhaps the strangest piece of evidence on the actors' front comes from "Eternals" star Don Lee — or, rather, his management agency. On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @UPDATESETERNALS posted a translation of a post from Lee's agency, which lists out some of his upcoming projects. Among those noted was "Eternals 2," and no efforts have been made to clarify or correct the statement since its original posting in December 2022.