Who Is The Killer In True Detective: Night Country?

Contains spoilers for "True Detective: Night Country," Part 6

Nobody notices the cleaners ... until they storm the Tsalal research station to rain frosty retribution on its staff. At the end of a season full of chilling twists and turns, "True Detective: Night Country," Part 6 reveals that the people responsible for the scientists' deaths are some of the very first characters the viewers were introduced to: the women at the crab processing plant where Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) deals with an assault case.

The scene is Navarro's very first on Part 1, and shows her promptly siding with the female workers who have knocked out an abuser. Seemingly, its main purpose is to introduce Navarro and her disdain for men who hurt women. However, it also stealthily establishes the crab plant ladies in general — and Bee (L'Xeis Diane Benson) in particular — as fearless people who aren't afraid to take the law into their own hands. Later, the show casually reveals that some of them have worked as cleaners at the Tsalal station.

On "Night Country" Part 6, the penny finally drops. Navarro and Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) inform the women that Anchorage has investigated the scientists' deaths and ruled out foul play. Upon hearing this, Bee tells them a technically non-discriminating but obviously true story about her and the other women attacking Tsalal with guns and driving everyone they could find out on the ice. They did this to avenge Annie Kowtok (Nivi Pedersen) after finding evidence of her death at Tsalal. As it turns out, the scientists brutally attacked Annie after she found that the much-maligned plant has been deliberately poisoning the area to soften the ice for Tsalal's research ... and her lover, Raymond Clark (Owen McDonnell), is the one who killed her.