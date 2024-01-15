Why Evangeline Navarro From True Detective: Night Country Looks So Familiar

Perhaps surprisingly, Kali Reis is a relative newcomer in the business. In fact, she's acted in just two projects before "True Detective: Night Country." In 2021, she made her film debut as the co-writer and lead of the crime thriller, "Catch the Fair One," playing the central role of boxer Kaylee. "She's got this great mix of strength and warmth, and it allows for her really tough character to have this kind of special vulnerability," the movie's executive producer, acclaimed filmmaker Darren Aronofsky told the Los Angeles Times. "I don't think it'd feel like the same story without Kali as the lead. She's a part of the film's DNA." The faith in Reis wasn't unfounded, as she was nominated for several awards and won a Gotham Independent Film Award for her performance.

After "Catch the Fair One," Reis joined the cast of the thriller drama, "Black Flies," alongside names like Sean Penn and Mike Tyson. The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, where it competed for a Palme d'Or award.

Reis herself is indigenous, and much like her "Night Country" character, actively calls attention to murdered and missing indigenous women. As such, she put in the work to make sure that the show's cultural representation is on point. "I hope that the Inupiaq indigenous people can see themselves on screen not being portrayed as the typical drug addict, alcoholic, womanized, abused victim, that they can see themselves in their community," she said in an interview with Bleacher Report. "I did the best I could to collaborate with actual Inupiaq people so they can see themselves represented on screen, so I hope that comes through."