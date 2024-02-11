The Twilight Star You Probably Didn't Know Is Related To Kate Middleton

According to a blog on Ancestry.com from 2014, actors Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning are related to real-life royalty. Specifically, they're related to Catherine "Kate" Middleton, England's Princess of Wales.

As the chart points out, King Edward III of England — himself the grandson of King Edward I — is the 22nd great-grandfather to the Fanning sisters. Though their lineages split after King Edward III, Middleton is also related to King Edward III, making the two very distant cousins.

"It's so weird," Dakota's sister Elle told E! News at the premiere of her fairytale story "Maleficent." "I saw it the other day. My cousins called me up and they were like, 'Look online!' I looked online and like King Edward III is my great-great-great-grandfather. I was like, 'Is this real?' I've always wanted to do the ancestry.com thing because I think it would be really cool. But someone did it for me, which I think is great."

Beyond Elle, Dakota sort of played royalty in the "Twilight" films as Jane, a particularly high-ranking member of the "royal" vampiric council known as the Volturi. When it comes to the Fannings, though, Elle has more experience playing royalty ... which makes sense when you consider it's in her blood.