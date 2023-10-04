How Old Was Dakota Fanning In Twilight & How Old Was Her Character Jane Volturi?

From a very early age, Dakota Fanning embodied characters whose tragic circumstances forced them to act like full-fledged adults. Fanning's capacity to depict extremely mature individuals came in handy when she was given the opportunity to slip on Jane Volturi's signature cloak for 2009's "The Twilight Saga: New Moon." The actor had just celebrated her 15th birthday at the start of her three-year-long stint being the vampire, about 1,200 years her senior.

Now, depicting an ancient creature associated with the merciless Volturi seems like a daunting task, especially for a teenager. Perhaps this is why Fanning had a little help with her interpretation of the vampire. During a 2009 Unscripted interview, alongside her "Twilight Saga: New Moon" castmates, Michael Sheen and Jamie Campbell Bower, Fanning replied to a fan who inquired if the "Twilight" author, Stephenie Meyer, presented her with any direction on her depiction of the terrifying figure. She explained that the author told her to be subtle when showcasing the 1,200-year-old's unsettling forte.

"I would say her best advice was with regard to my character's power, just that she doesn't have to do anything, or say anything special, just by simply looking at someone, she can cause them pain, so that's pretty dangerous because she gives you no warning," shared Fanning.