What Happened To Duncan In Saltburn? - We Have An Idea

The ending of "Saltburn" takes viewers on a wild ride. It's revealed how Oliver (Barry Keoghan) orchestrated a series of events to ultimately wind up in control of the country house, Saltburn, including killing Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi). By the film's conclusion, Felix's sister, Venetia (Alison Oliver), and mother, Elspeth (Rosamund Pike), have also died, and Oliver celebrates his new home by dancing around naked. However, that doesn't account for everyone who was at the abode, particularly the butler, Duncan (Paul Rhys). What happened to Duncan in "Saltburn"?

The movie doesn't really directly state what transpires with Duncan, so his future feels like an afterthought. Greater insight can be gleaned from the screenplay, which was uploaded online by Deadline. The script's finale does address Duncan with the following bit of scene direction: "[Oliver] looks up to see Duncan's silhouette staring down at him from the hill above. He can deal with that later." It appears Duncan is still the butler at Saltburn even as ownership has passed to Oliver, and the direction suggests Oliver has twisted machinations in mind to ensure Duncan doesn't ruin his sinister plan.

As the butler, Duncan can be seen as a steward of sorts to the estate. He may not be on the same socioeconomic plane as the Cattons, but he knows who does and doesn't belong. This is seen throughout the film as Duncan maintains a watchful eye over the proceedings, so perhaps he knows more about what Oliver did than he's letting on. And even if Oliver tries to "deal with" Duncan later, he may not be entirely successful.