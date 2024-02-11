How Megan Fox's Jennifer's Body Officially Became A Cinematic Universe

The Diablo Cody-penned "Lisa Frankenstein" is getting ready to hit theatres, and it looks like it might be a part of a wider universe; one that's home to her cult classic horror masterpiece "Jennifer's Body." And it's all due to an off-the-cuff remark recently made by Cody.

"I am just declaring that this movie takes place in the same universe. I have decided that. I will not say that you'd see any overt references to that, but I'm saying it," Cody told Deadline at the premiere of "Lisa Frankenstein."

There's no word a press time as to whether or not there are any Easter eggs that truly tie together the two films in "Lisa Frankenstein," which takes place 20 years before the events of "Jennfer's Body." But even if there's no material evidence, the possibility that the two films — and any future horror-comedy outings by Cody — might take place within the same world definitely presents many creative possibilities and a good reason for horror fans to get excited. And that's also because "Jennifer's Body" might be heading toward a reboot sometime in the future.