How Megan Fox's Jennifer's Body Officially Became A Cinematic Universe
The Diablo Cody-penned "Lisa Frankenstein" is getting ready to hit theatres, and it looks like it might be a part of a wider universe; one that's home to her cult classic horror masterpiece "Jennifer's Body." And it's all due to an off-the-cuff remark recently made by Cody.
"I am just declaring that this movie takes place in the same universe. I have decided that. I will not say that you'd see any overt references to that, but I'm saying it," Cody told Deadline at the premiere of "Lisa Frankenstein."
There's no word a press time as to whether or not there are any Easter eggs that truly tie together the two films in "Lisa Frankenstein," which takes place 20 years before the events of "Jennfer's Body." But even if there's no material evidence, the possibility that the two films — and any future horror-comedy outings by Cody — might take place within the same world definitely presents many creative possibilities and a good reason for horror fans to get excited. And that's also because "Jennifer's Body" might be heading toward a reboot sometime in the future.
A Jennifer's Body reboot might be in the works
What would "Jennifer's Body" be without Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried? Viewers might one day be seeing a version of Diablo Cody's take on teenage angst, cannibalism, and demonic curses that may or may not involve the two lead actors from the original film. Cody has been working on a reboot of the movie, but there hasn't been any progress on the project's status in a while. There have also been rumors of a sequel, which Cody and Megan Fox have stated they wanted to see.
The success of "Lisa Frankenstein" might change all of that. Cody told Deadline that being on the red carpet for the film was likely to give her the "final push that I need to actually make it happen. It's hard to get things made these days." That means that as of press time, there's no studio attached or stars in the wings to give audiences this new take on the battle between lifelong best friends Needy Lesnicki and Jennifer Check.
However, Cody is very aware that interest in a reboot is something of a miracle, as the film grew into its cult classic status after dealing with the critical failure of the film. "This magical thing happened the last few years where that movie found an audience and people began to really appreciate it," she said. "And it gave me the confidence to say, 'You know what? I never lost my passion for that world and I want to do another one.' So, I'm here." And long may she stay.