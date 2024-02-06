Why Dina & Mita From The Doritos Dinamita Super Bowl Commercial Look So Familiar

It's practically mandatory to have chips if you're hosting a Super Bowl party. Doritos clearly knows this, as the company regularly airs commercials during the big game. Super Bowl LVIII, which airs on February 11, is no different, and the chip brand has already released its commercial featuring some big names as well as some less recognizable faces who nonetheless steal the show.

The latest Doritos Super Bowl commercial features Jenna Ortega, star of "Scream VI" and Netflix's "Wednesday," walking through a supermarket with two abuelas — Dina and Mita — played to comedic perfection by Patricia Mauceri and Olivia Negron, respectively. They see a bag of Doritos Dinamita, but it's snagged by Danny Ramirez, who appears on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." The two women pursue Ramirez, finally getting the chips by the end, only for Ortega to get the first bite.

Ortega spoke to Forbes about what drew her to the commercial: "I think for me, it was just a celebration of Latin culture and to have the two leading Latina women [Patricia Mauceri and Olivia Negron] as the stars." It's easy to find other Ortega projects, and Ramirez might just be the new Falcon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But where else can you find the two abuelas from the Doritos ad?