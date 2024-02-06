Why Dina & Mita From The Doritos Dinamita Super Bowl Commercial Look So Familiar
It's practically mandatory to have chips if you're hosting a Super Bowl party. Doritos clearly knows this, as the company regularly airs commercials during the big game. Super Bowl LVIII, which airs on February 11, is no different, and the chip brand has already released its commercial featuring some big names as well as some less recognizable faces who nonetheless steal the show.
The latest Doritos Super Bowl commercial features Jenna Ortega, star of "Scream VI" and Netflix's "Wednesday," walking through a supermarket with two abuelas — Dina and Mita — played to comedic perfection by Patricia Mauceri and Olivia Negron, respectively. They see a bag of Doritos Dinamita, but it's snagged by Danny Ramirez, who appears on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." The two women pursue Ramirez, finally getting the chips by the end, only for Ortega to get the first bite.
Ortega spoke to Forbes about what drew her to the commercial: "I think for me, it was just a celebration of Latin culture and to have the two leading Latina women [Patricia Mauceri and Olivia Negron] as the stars." It's easy to find other Ortega projects, and Ramirez might just be the new Falcon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But where else can you find the two abuelas from the Doritos ad?
Patricia Mauceri recently appeared on Manifest's final season
Jenna Ortega and Danny Ramirez may be the rising stars featured in the Doritos Super Bowl commercial, but viewers shouldn't ignore the other talents on display. Both of the other actresses have performed for decades, and there's a good chance you've already seen something with Patricia Mauceri in it before. She plays Miss Thomas in "Die Hard With a Vengeance" and has had roles on an array of television series, including "The Sopranos" and "Law & Order."
More recently, she had a recurring role on "Manifest," including when Netflix brought it back to life following a cancelation on NBC. She plays Director Zimmer, a more antagonistic role than what she's playing in the Doritos ad. Zimmer has a great deal of disdain toward the passengers of Flight 828, which she exhibits up until the very end of "Manifest" Season 4, Part 2. She's far more amicable in the ad for Doritos Dinamita, but if Ramirez had seen her on "Manifest," he'd have a whole other reason to be frightened.
Olivia Negron has acted on NCIS and Grey's Anatomy
Similar to Patricia Mauceri, Olivia Negron has acted for quite a while now. Much of her filmography is relegated to brief appearances on various TV series, going back to the 1990s with parts on "21 Jump Street" and "Love, Lies and Murder." She's continued acting even outside of the Doritos Super Bowl commercial to this day, having recently starred on "NCIS." Fans of "Grey's Anatomy" could also find her on two Season 19 episodes — "Pick Yourself Up" and "Ready to Run" — as Norma Douglas.
The Doritos Dinamita ad is so much fun, in large part due to these lesser-known actors getting a chance to shine and show off their comedic chops. One would assume Jenna Ortega would have so much more of the limelight, but she has a far more low-key role. And Danny Ramirez said in a statement posted by Frito-Lay that it was a blast to work with the duo on the commercial. "I wasn't expecting Dina and Mita to be so committed to getting their hands on Doritos Dinamita," he stated. "The flavor they brought to the chase was amazing." There are plenty of places for audiences to see more of Mauceri and Negron, but on Super Bowl Sunday, they'll be front and center on millions of TV sets.