The Ending Of Manifest Season 4 Part 2 Explained

With its endless stream of mysteries and moreish mashup of mythology, religion, and science, "Manifest" is one of those shows that fans love to obsess over; the soapy, character-driven storytelling is just icing on the genre-defying cake.

Now, following five years, a cancellation and a resurrection, the series has finally received the ending its fans deserved. Although not all questions were answered, the cast and crew of "Manifest" did their best to resolve most of the big ones, leaving viewers with a surprising amount of closure. For a show that has gone out of its way to torment, alienate, and even physically torture its characters, it ended on an unexpectedly positive note.

For those who hung on through four seasons of sapphire-encrusted shenanigans, it proved a rare satisfying ending in a cliffhanger-weary world. Whether you're a Benvi shipper or a secret Xer, get ready to rip off your glasses dramatically and take a closer look at the ending of "Manifest."