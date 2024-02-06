The Big Bang Theory: Why The Actor Who Played Raj Isn't Ready For A Spin-Off

Few sitcoms can boast the kind of success that "The Big Bang Theory" has experienced. As if 12 seasons weren't enough to demonstrate the popularity of the hit sitcom, the spin-off series, "Young Sheldon," has already had six seasons of its own, with a seventh on the way soon.

However, that doesn't mean that every cast member of the series is ready to have their own spin-off. Kunal Nayyar, who played Raj across all 12 seasons of "The Big Bang Theory," told TV Line that he was a little shaky on the prospect. "To be honest, it feels a little too soon," he said. "Can you do a [revival] only four years after your show ends? That's not a reunion show; that's just another season," Nayyar mused. "If [the spinoff] were to happen, we'll see what the universe says," he teased.

The proposed spin-off is being planned as an original series for Max and is set to be developed by Chuck Lorre, who previously worked on "The Big Bang Theory" and "Two and a Half Men." Still, despite this knowledge being available for nearly a year, few other details about the upcoming Raj-based series are known publicly.