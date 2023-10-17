Battlestar Galactica Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

An epic sci-fi space opera that mixed elements of "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" with the contemporary theories of so-called ancient astronauts, "Battlestar Galactica" was unlike anything audiences had seen on the small screen. Set in the furthest reaches of space, it chronicled a great war between humans from another world and the robotic Cylons. Debuting in 1978, it only ran for two seasons (followed by the lackluster spinoff "Galactica: 1980") and became a cult classic.

In 2003, "Battlestar Galactica" was remade as a TV miniseries before becoming a full series that ran for four seasons. From the original to the reboot, the franchise has featured many talented actors, and in the years since the franchise debuted, we've sadly lost quite a few of the stars who brought the series to life. Now, we pay tribute to the "Battlestar Galactica" actors who've passed on to the great beyond and bring to attention those who you may not have known left us all too soon.